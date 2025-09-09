Nepal Army's Call for Unity Amidst Rising Protests
The Nepal Army called for calm and unity amidst escalating protests, pledging to safeguard the country's sovereignty and independence. The appeal urged citizens to protect national integrity and property, coinciding with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation following unrest that saw 19 protest-related fatalities.
The Nepal Army made a public appeal on Tuesday for calm and unity as tensions rose during widespread protests across the country.
The statement emphasized the Army's role in safeguarding Nepal's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. It expressed the force's commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property during the unrest.
The call for unity came amid violent protests that included arson attacks on parliament and other political premises, leading to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation after police action resulted in 19 deaths.
