Nepal Army's Call for Unity Amidst Rising Protests

The Nepal Army made a public appeal on Tuesday for calm and unity as tensions rose during widespread protests across the country.

The statement emphasized the Army's role in safeguarding Nepal's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. It expressed the force's commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property during the unrest.

The call for unity came amid violent protests that included arson attacks on parliament and other political premises, leading to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation after police action resulted in 19 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)