Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal plunged into political turmoil on Tuesday with the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the wake of intense anti-government protests. The public outrage, led by students, stemmed from a social media ban and alleged corruption, prompting widespread demonstrations across the nation.

The protesters, defying curfews and heavy police presence, targeted political leaders' residences and major buildings. A joint statement from the Nepali Army and other security agencies called for calm and proposed dialogue as the solution to this crisis.

Oli, citing extraordinary circumstances, resigned to allow a constitutional and political resolution. Despite lifting the social media ban, the demonstrations continued, raising demands for accountability and freedom of expression from the Gen Z activists.

