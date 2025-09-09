Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests
Nepal faced a major political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following massive anti-government protests sparked by a social media ban and corruption allegations. Demonstrators, led by students, called for accountability, resulting in extensive property damage and demands for freedom of expression. A call for dialogue was issued by security officials to ease tensions.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal plunged into political turmoil on Tuesday with the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the wake of intense anti-government protests. The public outrage, led by students, stemmed from a social media ban and alleged corruption, prompting widespread demonstrations across the nation.
The protesters, defying curfews and heavy police presence, targeted political leaders' residences and major buildings. A joint statement from the Nepali Army and other security agencies called for calm and proposed dialogue as the solution to this crisis.
Oli, citing extraordinary circumstances, resigned to allow a constitutional and political resolution. Despite lifting the social media ban, the demonstrations continued, raising demands for accountability and freedom of expression from the Gen Z activists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Assembly Passes Controversial Anti-Conversion Bill Amidst Opposition Protests
Tensions Rise: Doda Protests Highlight Political Conflict
Turmoil in Nepal: Russia Monitors Anti-Government Protests
Global News Round-Up: Political Shifts, Protests, and Power Struggles
Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest