BSP's 'Sarvajan Hitay Jagruk Yatra': A March for Social Justice Ahead of Bihar Elections
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), under Mayawati, will launch the 'Sarvajan Hitay Jagruk Yatra' in Bihar before the assembly polls. The march aims to spread B R Ambedkar's vision and ensure social justice throughout the state. BSP plans to contest all 243 seats without any alliances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, is set to embark on the 'Sarvajan Hitay Jagruk Yatra' in Bihar as the state prepares for its upcoming assembly elections.
BSP's Bihar in-charge, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, announced that this 11-day initiative will commence in Kaimur and traverse through 13 districts, promoting the vision of B R Ambedkar for social justice.
Aiming to contest all 243 seats independently, the BSP criticizes the current government's efforts and seeks to ensure equitable representation for backward classes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement