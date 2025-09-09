NDA's CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President

In a closely contested Vice Presidential election in India, NDA-backed candidate CP Radhakrishnan emerged victorious, securing the position as the 15th Vice President of India. He garnered 452 first preference votes out of a total of 767 votes cast. Opponent B Sudershan Reddy, representing the INDIA Bloc, received 300 votes.

Despite his defeat, Reddy extended a warm congratulatory message to Radhakrishnan and expressed his determination to continue his ideological fight with renewed vigor. In a heartfelt statement, Reddy emphasized the importance of democratic values and expressed gratitude towards the Opposition parties for supporting him.

The election saw a remarkable voter turnout of 98.20%, with 767 MPs casting their votes. Notably, 13 MPs abstained from voting, including legislators from Biju Janata Dal and Bharath Rashtra Samithi. As the nation looks forward to Radhakrishnan's tenure, Reddy remains committed to upholding the foundational ideals of the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)