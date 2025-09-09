Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: Aiming for a One Trillion Dollar Economy

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, asserts that despite obstacles, his government is driving the state's development as a growth engine. Emphasizing social justice and inclusive development through the Dravidian model, Stalin envisions Tamil Nadu as a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, declared on Tuesday that his government remains undeterred by numerous obstacles, driving the state's progress as a significant growth engine.

Stalin attributed the state's top ranking in various indices to the principles of social justice, equality, federalism, and inclusive development characterizing the Dravidian governance model.

In an address to the India Today South Conclave 2025, he revealed ambitions for Tamil Nadu to become a one trillion dollar economy by 2030, emphasizing ongoing efforts to attract investment and implement pilot programs for youth development.

