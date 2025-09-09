C P Radhakrishnan's Triumph: A Boost for India's Democracy

In a significant political development, C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice-presidential election, securing 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300. The result, officially announced by Returning Officer P C Mody, highlights the ruling alliance's numerical strength.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan, underscoring his dedication and experience in bolstering India's democratic roots. In a statement on X, Adityanath hailed Radhakrishnan's unwavering commitment to the nation.

Radhakrishnan, formerly Maharashtra's governor with a robust political background in the RSS, Jana Sangh, and BJP, was the anticipated winner. However, the decisive victory margin presents a momentous challenge for the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)