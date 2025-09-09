Political Tensions Escalate Over Law and Order in Karnataka

In a fierce political showdown, Karnataka has been thrust into chaos as BJP president B Y Vijayendra lambasts the Congress government for its alleged deterioration of law and order. This comes amid tensions that erupted following a stone-pelting incident during a Ganesh idol immersion in Maddur on September 7.

Vijayendra accused the Congress of minority appeasement and anti-Hindu bias, claiming that the cabinet's recent decisions have emboldened anti-social elements. The BJP has responded with protests, demanding accountability from the ruling party whom they blame for the unrest.

The police have apprehended 22 individuals linked to the Maddur incident, but unrest continues. With a fact-finding mission set to investigate, the BJP vows to hold the Congress responsible if peace is not restored, criticizing the law enforcement's handling of the situation.