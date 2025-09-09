Left Menu

C.P. Radhakrishnan: Charting New Course as India's Vice President

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated C.P. Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential election with 452 votes. His leadership is expected to bolster the traditions of parliamentary democracy. The election saw a 98.2% turnout with 752 valid votes cast.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his congratulations to C.P. Radhakrishnan following his victory in the vice presidential election. Tamang expressed optimism that with Radhakrishnan's leadership, the traditions of India's parliamentary democracy will be further fortified.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, emerged victorious by securing 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. The announcement was made by Returning Officer P C Mody. A turnout of 98.2% was recorded, with 752 out of 767 MPs casting valid votes.

Tamang highlighted Radhakrishnan's dedication to public service and conveyed his best wishes on behalf of Sikkim's people, emphasizing the expectation that Radhakrishnan will uphold justice, harmony, and inclusivity during his tenure.

