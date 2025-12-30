Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Sikkim Claims Life, Injures Four

A 58-year-old woman from Jharkhand died and four others were injured in a car accident in Sikkim. The vehicle plunged off the road at Saffo Upper Dzongu, North Sikkim. Injured persons are from Ranchi, with two transferred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A road accident in Sikkim led to the death of a 58-year-old woman from Jharkhand and left four others critically injured. The tragedy unfolded when their car skidded off the road and plunged onto a lower stretch, police officials reported.

The mishap occurred at Saffo Upper Dzongu in North Sikkim as the group traveled from Lachung. A police officer indicated that all injured were admitted to Mangan district hospital, with two later transferred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced care.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, urging caution for tourists visiting the area known for its challenging roads.

