Tragic Road Accident in Sikkim Claims Life, Injures Four

A road accident in Sikkim led to the death of a 58-year-old woman from Jharkhand and left four others critically injured. The tragedy unfolded when their car skidded off the road and plunged onto a lower stretch, police officials reported.

The mishap occurred at Saffo Upper Dzongu in North Sikkim as the group traveled from Lachung. A police officer indicated that all injured were admitted to Mangan district hospital, with two later transferred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced care.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, urging caution for tourists visiting the area known for its challenging roads.