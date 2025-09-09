C P Radhakrishnan: India's New Vice President Thanks Leaders

Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after securing a significant victory in the vice presidential election. Radhakrishnan, who garnered 452 votes against 300 votes for opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, acknowledged the congratulatory messages from the country's leaders.

In a gesture of appreciation, Radhakrishnan took to the social media platform 'X' to formally thank both the President and the Prime Minister for their support and encouragement after his election to India's second highest constitutional post.

President Murmu lauded Radhakrishnan's vast experience in public service, predicting his contributions will drive the nation's development. Prime Minister Modi shared his confidence in Radhakrishnan's ability to uphold constitutional values and enhance parliamentary discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)