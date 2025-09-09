Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Indian government for hosting Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He labeled Smotrich a far-right extremist and criticized agreements with Israel, arguing they betray India's historical support for Palestine amidst Gaza's ongoing conflicts.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the central government's decision to host Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Labeling Smotrich as a far-right extremist, Vijayan questioned engaging with him amid the unrest in Gaza.
Through a social media post, the CM accused Israel's Netanyahu regime of fostering brutal occupation and suggested that aligning with such entities undermines India's historic support for Palestine. His statements reflect mounting concerns over India's evolving diplomatic stance.
Despite these criticisms, Smotrich engaged with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, culminating in a bilateral investment agreement aimed at enhancing mutual investment protection.
