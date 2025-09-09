Left Menu

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Indian government for hosting Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He labeled Smotrich a far-right extremist and criticized agreements with Israel, arguing they betray India's historical support for Palestine amidst Gaza's ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:51 IST
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the central government's decision to host Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Labeling Smotrich as a far-right extremist, Vijayan questioned engaging with him amid the unrest in Gaza.

Through a social media post, the CM accused Israel's Netanyahu regime of fostering brutal occupation and suggested that aligning with such entities undermines India's historic support for Palestine. His statements reflect mounting concerns over India's evolving diplomatic stance.

Despite these criticisms, Smotrich engaged with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, culminating in a bilateral investment agreement aimed at enhancing mutual investment protection.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hostel Shooting

Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hoste...

 India
2
Apple's iPhone 17 Amidst Trade Tariff Trials

Apple's iPhone 17 Amidst Trade Tariff Trials

 United States
3
C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for India's Parliamentary Democracy

C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for India's Parliamentary Democracy

 India
4
India Eyes Boost in Iron Ore Production Amid EU Trade Talks

India Eyes Boost in Iron Ore Production Amid EU Trade Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025