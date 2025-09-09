Nepal in Turmoil: Massive Protests Force PM to Resign Amid Political Crisis
Nepal is engulfed in a political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns following intense Gen Z protests. Demonstrators accuse the government of corruption and apathy, setting landmarks and homes of high-profile leaders ablaze. Calls for calm and dialogue remain amid continued unrest in Kathmandu.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal plunged into a severe political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned, bowing to the pressure of widespread protests stretching into a second day. The civil unrest was marked by demonstrators storming government facilities and torching the parliament building, with violence escalating after 19 deaths.
Spawned by a government ban on social media, student-led Gen Z protests swelled into broader resistance against alleged corruption among the nation's elite. Despite Oli's resignation, protests continued, drawing pleas for calm from President Ramchandra Paudel and the Nepalese Army, emphasizing dialogue and unity.
Amid increased tensions, violent incidents continued, including arson targeting former prime ministers' residences. The Nepalese government lifted the social media ban, but demands for freedom of expression and political reform persisted as calls for peaceful resolution came from military and government leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy and Turmoil: Nepal's Gen Z Uprising Intensifies
Resignation Sparks Hope: Young Nepalis Stand Against Corruption
Protests Ignite Nepal: PM Resignation Fails to Quell Chaos
Nepal Erupts: Chaos and Resignation Spark Nationwide Unrest
Nepal in Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Gen Z-Led Protests