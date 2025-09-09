Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan's Resounding Victory in Vice Presidential Polls

C P Radhakrishnan of the BJP-led NDA wins the vice presidential poll with 452 votes against Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy's 300. Prime Minister Modi expresses confidence in Radhakrishnan's commitment to Constitutional values and empowerment of the marginalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory, C P Radhakrishnan, the candidate from the BJP-led NDA, emerged triumphant in the vice presidential election held on Tuesday. Garnering 452 votes against Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300, the win marks a pivotal moment for the ruling party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, expressing strong confidence in his capability to uphold and strengthen Constitutional values. Modi also highlighted Radhakrishnan's lifelong dedication to empowering society's marginalized sections.

As Mody, the Returning Officer, announced the results, it was noted that out of a 98.2 per cent MP turnout, 752 votes were valid. While 15 votes were declared invalid, one postal ballot was canceled when an MP declined to cast a vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

