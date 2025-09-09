Left Menu

Trump Intervenes in Middle East Tensions

President Donald Trump labeled Israel's strikes on Hamas targets in Qatar as unfortunate. He directed his aide, Steve Witkoff, to forewarn Qatar. Trump reassured Qatar's emir post-strike that their soil will remain untouched in future conflicts.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable intervention, President Donald Trump expressed his disapproval of Israel's recent military actions targeting Hamas positions within Qatar, describing the moves as unfortunate. According to an announcement from the White House, Trump entrusted a key aide, Steve Witkoff, to caution Qatar about the pending attacks, further entangling U.S. diplomatic involvement in the region's fragile state.

Following the attacks, Trump personally communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the emir of Qatar. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed these discussions to the press on Tuesday, emphasizing Trump's proactive role in the unfolding situation.

In a move to soothe tensions, Trump offered assurances to Qatar's leadership, underscoring that their territory would be respected and remain untouched by similar incidents moving forward. This promise aligns with the broader U.S. strategy to maintain diplomatic balance in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

