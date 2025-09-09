Faith and Politics: Durga Puja Photo Controversy in Delhi

The Delhi unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party, Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleged on Tuesday that the BJP is manipulating religious sentiments by instructing Durga Puja organizers to display Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph alongside the idol of Goddess Durga.

Bharadwaj remarked that this directive from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has aggravated the Bengali community, emphasizing that their devotion cannot be influenced by the government's provision of 1,200 units of free electricity.

Countering these allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor pointed out Bharadwaj's purported apprehension towards Modi's name, suggesting that AAP loses its composure upon hearing it. Kapoor defended the Delhi government's financial support for festival organizers, while questioning AAP's past with large hoardings of former chief minister Kejriwal at festival venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)