C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory Celebrated Across Jharkhand

C P Radhakrishnan, the former governor of Jharkhand, has secured a victory in the vice presidential election, receiving 452 votes to opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300. His election is being celebrated across the state, with prominent leaders extending their congratulations and expressing optimism for his tenure.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior BJP leaders have praised Radhakrishnan's extensive experience in public life, emphasizing the benefits his leadership will bring to the nation. Soren expressed hopes for the country to achieve new heights under Radhakrishnan's guidance.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto highlighted Radhakrishnan's connection with Jharkhand and his contributions to public service. Mahto remarked that his election not only represents a triumph for the NDA but also a strengthening of democratic values nationwide.