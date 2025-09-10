Left Menu

White House Pushes to Avert Government Shutdown with Extended Funding

The White House is proposing an extension of federal funding until January 31 to avoid a government shutdown. The proposal, requiring Congressional approval, aims to maintain current fiscal levels with potential emergency funding. The majority in the House and Senate may affect the approval of this legislative measure.

The White House is working to prevent a partial government shutdown by proposing legislation that extends federal funding until January 31, according to Republican U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Scalise noted the dates and duration of the extension are under discussion. The stopgap bill, if passed, will maintain current fiscal spending on Washington programs. Emergency funding might be considered for the Federal Emergency Management Agency among others. Lawmakers could also introduce new initiatives.

Democratic U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro criticized the proposal as an 'extreme request', emphasizing the need for a spending package that aligns with Democratic priorities. Historical context includes a 35-day shutdown during former President Trump's term when funding for a border wall wasn't secured.

