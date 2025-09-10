Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Critical Decision in Bolsonaro Coup Attempt Case

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Flavio Dino voted to convict ex-President Jair Bolsonaro in a coup attempt. This trial, paused after two votes, will continue on Wednesday with Justice Luiz Fux's decision. This legal battle follows Bolsonaro's 2022 electoral defeat, aiming to secure justice and democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 10-09-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 01:52 IST
In a landmark decision on Tuesday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Flavio Dino cast his vote to convict former President Jair Bolsonaro for his alleged coup plot following his defeat in the 2022 elections. Justice Dino aligned with Alexandre de Moraes, another prominent voice of the five-justice panel overseeing the high-stakes case.

The trial proceedings were briefly paused after Dino's decisive vote, indicating the weighty nature of the accusations facing the country's ex-leader. The trial is set to resume on Wednesday, with Justice Luiz Fux expected to deliver his verdict.

This high-profile trial underscores the lasting political turmoil in Brazil since Bolsonaro's electoral loss, as the nation eagerly awaits the panel's final judgment to see if justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

