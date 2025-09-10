Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Nears Verdict on Bolsonaro's Criminal Conspiracy Charges

Brazilian Supreme Court justices voted to convict former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a failed coup to overturn the 2022 election. Allegations against Bolsonaro include leading a criminal conspiracy, inciting riots, and planning to harm political opponents. A guilty verdict could lead to a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Jair Bolsonaro

Two Brazilian Supreme Court justices have voted to convict former President Jair Bolsonaro on charges related to a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2022 election. The ruling brings the five-judge panel one vote shy of a majority needed to convict Bolsonaro and presents a pivotal moment in Brazil's political landscape.

The accusations are based on a federal police investigation that revealed plans to poison then-presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his running mate, among other charges. Bolsonaro faces allegations of involvement in an armed criminal organization, organizing a coup, and inciting riots that assaulted democratic institutions.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, whom the plot targeted for assassination, was the first to vote for conviction. This ruling has drawn international attention, with former U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing the charges. Bolsonaro's legal team continues to assert his innocence, while supporters hope for a presidential pardon despite his existing barring from political office until 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

