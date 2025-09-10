Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

President Donald Trump has signaled a thaw in the chilled bilateral relations between India and the United States, expressing optimism on overcoming trade differences. Trump's recent comments suggest a positive trajectory in ongoing negotiations aimed at addressing the trade barriers that have strained ties due to tariffs and India's oil purchases from Russia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the continuation of dialogue with India and anticipated talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "very good friend." Despite previous criticisms of India's trade practices, including high tariffs and the purchase of Russian oil, Trump emphasized the special relationship shared by the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi responded positively, appreciating Trump's sentiment and reiterating the strength of the India-U.S. strategic partnership. The discussions come amid broader geopolitical tensions, following India's increased oil imports from Russia, perceived as necessary due to market dynamics and national interests.