Left Menu

Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

President Trump expressed optimism about overcoming trade differences with India, strengthening ties strained by tariffs and India's purchase of Russian oil. He emphasized a special relationship with Prime Minister Modi despite disagreements, while India maintains its energy decisions serve national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-09-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 06:27 IST
Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has signaled a thaw in the chilled bilateral relations between India and the United States, expressing optimism on overcoming trade differences. Trump's recent comments suggest a positive trajectory in ongoing negotiations aimed at addressing the trade barriers that have strained ties due to tariffs and India's oil purchases from Russia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the continuation of dialogue with India and anticipated talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "very good friend." Despite previous criticisms of India's trade practices, including high tariffs and the purchase of Russian oil, Trump emphasized the special relationship shared by the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi responded positively, appreciating Trump's sentiment and reiterating the strength of the India-U.S. strategic partnership. The discussions come amid broader geopolitical tensions, following India's increased oil imports from Russia, perceived as necessary due to market dynamics and national interests.

TRENDING

1
US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

 China
2
Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

 Global
3
Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

 United Arab Emirates
4
Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025