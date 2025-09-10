US-India Relations: A Renewed Partnership on the Horizon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly responded to US President Donald Trump's optimistic comments regarding ongoing trade discussions between India and the United States, highlighting the potential for a brighter bilateral relationship.

Using his platform on X, Modi emphasized that India and the US are not just allies but 'natural partners,' and expressed hope for swiftly concluding the trade negotiations. He also looked forward to an upcoming conversation with President Trump to further strengthen ties.

Trump, despite his recent imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, suggested that the trade talks would conclude successfully, which Modi acknowledged positively, noting a positive shift in diplomatic relations after earlier strains.

