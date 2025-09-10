US-India Relations: A Renewed Partnership on the Horizon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively to US President Donald Trump's remarks on US-India trade talks, expressing optimism about the partnership's limitless potential. Both leaders anticipate a successful conclusion to negotiations, marking a thaw in relations after recent tensions over US tariffs on India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly responded to US President Donald Trump's optimistic comments regarding ongoing trade discussions between India and the United States, highlighting the potential for a brighter bilateral relationship.
Using his platform on X, Modi emphasized that India and the US are not just allies but 'natural partners,' and expressed hope for swiftly concluding the trade negotiations. He also looked forward to an upcoming conversation with President Trump to further strengthen ties.
Trump, despite his recent imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, suggested that the trade talks would conclude successfully, which Modi acknowledged positively, noting a positive shift in diplomatic relations after earlier strains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Modi: Bridging Trade Barriers for Economic Partnership
US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China
India, US close friends and natural partners: PM Modi after Donald Trump's post on India-US trade negotiations.
Confident that trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership: PM Modi.
Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Tariffs