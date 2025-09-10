Trump and Modi Signal Bilateral Trade Thaw Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

In a move indicative of improving relations, US President Donald Trump has voiced optimism over trade negotiations with India, asserting that reaching a successful agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely face 'no difficulty'.

This follows a period marked by heightened tensions involving increased tariffs and India's procurement of discounted Russian oil, which Trump previously criticized. The president recently described the relationship between the US and India as 'special', asserting that the countries merely experience occasional tensions.

Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in the negotiations' potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation further. Both leaders aim to conclude trade discussions swiftly, opening a new chapter in US-India economic partnerships.