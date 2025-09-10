Trump and Modi Signal Bilateral Trade Thaw Amid Rising Tariff Tensions
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi express optimism for resolving US-India trade disputes, aiming for a successful 'no difficulty' conclusion. Both leaders highlight their nations' 'special relationship' amid increased tariffs and India's Russian oil purchases. Ongoing negotiations aim to unlock untapped bilateral partnership potential.
In a move indicative of improving relations, US President Donald Trump has voiced optimism over trade negotiations with India, asserting that reaching a successful agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely face 'no difficulty'.
This follows a period marked by heightened tensions involving increased tariffs and India's procurement of discounted Russian oil, which Trump previously criticized. The president recently described the relationship between the US and India as 'special', asserting that the countries merely experience occasional tensions.
Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in the negotiations' potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation further. Both leaders aim to conclude trade discussions swiftly, opening a new chapter in US-India economic partnerships.
ALSO READ
US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China
India, US close friends and natural partners: PM Modi after Donald Trump's post on India-US trade negotiations.
Confident that trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership: PM Modi.
Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Tariffs
Trump's Trade Tango with India: Negotiations Continue Amid Tariff Tensions