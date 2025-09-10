Left Menu

Trump and Modi Signal Bilateral Trade Thaw Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi express optimism for resolving US-India trade disputes, aiming for a successful 'no difficulty' conclusion. Both leaders highlight their nations' 'special relationship' amid increased tariffs and India's Russian oil purchases. Ongoing negotiations aim to unlock untapped bilateral partnership potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:17 IST
Trump and Modi Signal Bilateral Trade Thaw Amid Rising Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move indicative of improving relations, US President Donald Trump has voiced optimism over trade negotiations with India, asserting that reaching a successful agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely face 'no difficulty'.

This follows a period marked by heightened tensions involving increased tariffs and India's procurement of discounted Russian oil, which Trump previously criticized. The president recently described the relationship between the US and India as 'special', asserting that the countries merely experience occasional tensions.

Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in the negotiations' potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation further. Both leaders aim to conclude trade discussions swiftly, opening a new chapter in US-India economic partnerships.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

Justice Served: Family Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

 India
2
Record-Breaking Buys: Brevis and Markram Shine at SA20 Auction

Record-Breaking Buys: Brevis and Markram Shine at SA20 Auction

 South Africa
3
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

 Global
4
Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025