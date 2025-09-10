Unrest in Nepal: A Wake-Up Call for India to Monitor Political Turmoil in South Asia

In the wake of escalating anti-government protests, Nepal finds itself in a severe political crisis, attracting keen attention from former Indian ambassadors. These seasoned diplomats emphasize New Delhi's need to vigilantly observe the situation unfolding in the neighboring nation.

The turmoil, characterized by the dramatic resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and violent protests leaving casualties, mirrors similar incidents in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, where public unrest led to governmental upheavals. Veteran diplomats urge a strategic 'wait and watch' approach, cautioning that premature interventions could prove counterproductive.

As tensions rise, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals, ensuring their safety amid the uncertainty. Experts underscore the need for diplomatically nuanced vigilance in a region grappling with widespread instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)