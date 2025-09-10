France's 'Block Everything' Movement Disrupts Highways Amid Political Turmoil
Protesters in France disrupted traffic in a nationwide demonstration by a new movement called 'Block Everything,' drawing comparisons to the 2018 'Yellow Vest' protests. The right-to-left-wing movement opposes the current political system and follows political upheaval after the recent removal of France’s Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.
In a move reminiscent of the 2018 'Yellow Vest' movement, protesters across France launched the 'Block Everything' demonstrations on Wednesday, significantly disrupting highway traffic. Dozens have been arrested as the demonstrations highlight rising discontent with President Emmanuel Macron's policies.
Initially started by right-wing groups, the movement has since seen a takeover by left and far-left factions. Demonstrations came just days after France's parliament ousted Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a confidence vote, forcing Macron to appoint Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister, his fifth in less than two years.
Security forces are on high alert, with reports of attempted blockades in Bordeaux, a cable fire in Toulouse, and incidents in Paris. About 80,000 security personnel have been deployed nationwide to contain the protests, underscoring the political instability gripping the country.
