Political Turmoil: Surjewala vs. HPSC

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress MP, accused the BJP-led Haryana government and HPSC of belittling the youth. Alleging derogatory remarks by HPSC chairman Alok Verma, Surjewala demanded his resignation. He highlighted recruitment irregularities, criticizing the preference for external candidates over those from Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:00 IST
On Tuesday, Congress MP and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala levelled serious accusations against the BJP-led Haryana government, alleging that the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has been disrespectful towards the youth of the state.

Surjewala called for the resignation of HPSC chairman Alok Verma, claiming the chairman made disparaging comments about Haryana's youth and educational institutions.

He further accused the HPSC of recruitment irregularities and criticized the administration for hiring external candidates in power utilities, which he claims undermines local talent.

