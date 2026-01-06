Political Turmoil: Surjewala vs. HPSC

On Tuesday, Congress MP and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala levelled serious accusations against the BJP-led Haryana government, alleging that the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has been disrespectful towards the youth of the state.

Surjewala called for the resignation of HPSC chairman Alok Verma, claiming the chairman made disparaging comments about Haryana's youth and educational institutions.

He further accused the HPSC of recruitment irregularities and criticized the administration for hiring external candidates in power utilities, which he claims undermines local talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)