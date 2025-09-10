Left Menu

Devji Takes the Helm: Maoist Leadership Changes Amidst Conflict

Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devji, from Telangana, has been appointed as the new general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) party following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao in Chhattisgarh. Devji, a seasoned strategist, is known for creating the PLGA and is linked to significant Maoist operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:43 IST
Devji Takes the Helm: Maoist Leadership Changes Amidst Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, known by his alias Devji, has been appointed as the new general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist) party. The announcement follows the demise of the previous general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao, who was killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh on May 21.

Devji's elevation to the position was decided during a recent gathering in Bastar, according to police sources. A senior Telangana police official commented on the strategic nature of the decision, indicating that Maoist leader selections involve intricate planning.

Hailing from Jagtial district of Telangana, Devji is not only a prominent strategist but has also been instrumental in several key operations. With a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, he is credited with establishing the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and was a central figure in the notorious 2010 Dantewada attack.

TRENDING

1
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
2
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India
3
NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

 Czechia
4
Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025