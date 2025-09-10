Devji Takes the Helm: Maoist Leadership Changes Amidst Conflict

Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, known by his alias Devji, has been appointed as the new general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist) party. The announcement follows the demise of the previous general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao, who was killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh on May 21.

Devji's elevation to the position was decided during a recent gathering in Bastar, according to police sources. A senior Telangana police official commented on the strategic nature of the decision, indicating that Maoist leader selections involve intricate planning.

Hailing from Jagtial district of Telangana, Devji is not only a prominent strategist but has also been instrumental in several key operations. With a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, he is credited with establishing the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and was a central figure in the notorious 2010 Dantewada attack.