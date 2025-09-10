India-US Relations: A Thaw in Trade Tensions

The Congress party took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about India and the United States being 'natural partners' after Modi reacted positively to US President Donald Trump's comments regarding trade talks between the two nations. The Congress questioned whether the relationship is so natural, citing Trump's efforts in securing an India-Pakistan ceasefire through trade leverage.

Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism that current negotiations would unlock the potential of the India-US partnership, indicating warming relations and a focus on addressing trade barriers. In response, President Trump expressed confidence that the two countries would successfully conclude trade discussions soon.

Despite previous tensions, especially concerning tariffs and India's purchase of Russian oil, both countries are working towards a prosperous future together. Trump's recent statements suggest a revitalization of their diplomatic relationship, and both leaders have spoken favorably about the strategic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)