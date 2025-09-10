Left Menu

India-US Relations: A Thaw in Trade Tensions

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi over his comments on India and the US being 'natural partners', questioning the strength of the relationship amid trade tensions. Despite challenges, both nations are keen on resolving trade disputes, signaling a positive shift in bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about India and the United States being 'natural partners' after Modi reacted positively to US President Donald Trump's comments regarding trade talks between the two nations. The Congress questioned whether the relationship is so natural, citing Trump's efforts in securing an India-Pakistan ceasefire through trade leverage.

Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism that current negotiations would unlock the potential of the India-US partnership, indicating warming relations and a focus on addressing trade barriers. In response, President Trump expressed confidence that the two countries would successfully conclude trade discussions soon.

Despite previous tensions, especially concerning tariffs and India's purchase of Russian oil, both countries are working towards a prosperous future together. Trump's recent statements suggest a revitalization of their diplomatic relationship, and both leaders have spoken favorably about the strategic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

