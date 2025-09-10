CPI(M) Prepares Strategic Coalition to Challenge BJP in Assam
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby emphasized the party's commitment to align with other opposition groups to defeat the BJP in Assam. With preparations underway for the upcoming assembly elections, CPI(M) has pinpointed 14 key constituencies to focus on, as socio-political tensions linger in the state.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby stated that the party is poised to make sacrifices in an alliance with opposition forces aiming to unseat the BJP in Assam. The Left party has initiated preparations for next year's assembly elections, identifying 14 significant constituencies where it holds a substantial presence.
Baby criticized the BJP for exacerbating socio-political and cultural tensions, accusing them of labeling Bengali-speaking Muslims as 'miyas' or Bangladeshi immigrants, a demeaning term historically used in the region. The CPI(M) General Secretary also condemned the state's decision to arm indigenous communities in sensitive areas.
Emphasizing the necessity for unity among opposition parties, Baby stressed the importance of the upcoming elections as a platform to counter BJP's influence and restore harmony in Assam. Discussions with other Left parties and regional groups continue, as CPI(M) prepares reports for their central committee's strategic directions.
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI(M)
- BJP
- Assam
- elections
- opposition
- coalition
- M A Baby
- socio-political
- tensions
- strategic
ALSO READ
Radhakrishnan Urged to Foster Opposition Engagement as new VP
Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest
Opposition Support Propels CP Radhakrishnan to Vice Presidency
Unity in Diversity: Opposition’s Political Success in Vice Presidential Election
Opposition stood united for vice presidential election, its performance has undeniably been most respectable: Cong after VP poll result.