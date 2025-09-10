Nepal's Political Turmoil: A Regional Concern for India

The political situation in Nepal has taken a volatile turn as massive anti-government protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Amid these developments, former Indian ambassadors are warning New Delhi to keep a vigilant eye on the crisis due to potential regional repercussions.

Emerit diplomat Venu Rajamony voiced concerns over the growing instability in India's neighborhood, referencing past upheavals in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He emphasized the need for India to allow Nepal's domestic processes to unfold organically while remaining attentive to its interests in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has activated emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal, ensuring their safety amidst escalating violence. As diplomats advocate for a 'wait and watch' strategy, there's a shared understanding that deft diplomacy is crucial given the complex neighborhood dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)