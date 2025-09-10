Left Menu

Nepal's Political Turmoil: A Regional Concern for India

Amidst massive anti-government protests in Nepal, former Indian ambassadors emphasize the need for New Delhi to closely monitor the situation. The resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and violent demonstrations highlight the country's political instability. Diplomats urge India to tread carefully, given regional implications and past turmoil in neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:04 IST
Nepal's Political Turmoil: A Regional Concern for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political situation in Nepal has taken a volatile turn as massive anti-government protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Amid these developments, former Indian ambassadors are warning New Delhi to keep a vigilant eye on the crisis due to potential regional repercussions.

Emerit diplomat Venu Rajamony voiced concerns over the growing instability in India's neighborhood, referencing past upheavals in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He emphasized the need for India to allow Nepal's domestic processes to unfold organically while remaining attentive to its interests in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has activated emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal, ensuring their safety amidst escalating violence. As diplomats advocate for a 'wait and watch' strategy, there's a shared understanding that deft diplomacy is crucial given the complex neighborhood dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global
2
Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

 India
3
EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

 France
4
Wildlife Smuggler Caught With Threatened Tortoise in Uttar Pradesh

Wildlife Smuggler Caught With Threatened Tortoise in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025