Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

Peter Mandelson, Britain's ambassador to the U.S., expresses deep regret over his prolonged association with Jeffrey Epstein. Regretting being influenced by Epstein's lies, Mandelson apologizes to victims of Epstein's criminal activities. His ties with Epstein have drawn attention amid other high-profile controversies implicating figures like Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Peter Mandelson, serving as Britain's ambassador to the United States, has publicly admitted to regretting his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson, who played a key role in the Labour Party's success under Tony Blair, described Epstein as a 'charismatic criminal liar' and expressed sympathy for the victims of Epstein's actions.

During a recent interview with Britain's Sun newspaper, Mandelson conveyed his remorse, stating he had been deceived by Epstein's charms and falsehoods. He lamented the prolonged relationship, having taken Epstein's assurances at face value despite growing evidence of his criminal activities.

The resurfacing of documents related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, has spotlighted Mandelson's involvement, compelling British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to defend Mandelson's role in strengthening U.S.-UK trade. Known for his political resilience, Mandelson's past controversies continue to shadow his diplomatic career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

