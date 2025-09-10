Landmark Victory for CP Radhakrishnan as He Becomes Vice President
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulates CP Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential election with 452 votes. As a Member of Parliament, state president, and governor, Radhakrishnan's service to the people is acknowledged. His leadership is seen as key to India's continued progress.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended his congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan for securing victory in the vice presidential election. The nation, Scindia noted, is expected to continue its developments under Radhakrishnan's capable leadership.
Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra and nominee of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), successfully claimed the vice presidency, garnering 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes.
Scindia highlighted Radhakrishnan's illustrious career, which includes significant roles like Member of Parliament, state president, and governor. He expressed confidence that the new Vice President's tenure would guide the country along a path aligned with the Constitution and focused on progression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Extends Support Amidst Vice Presidential Election Results
Norway's Political Landscape: Election Results Shape Future Policies
Congress Criticizes YSRCP's Support for NDA Nominee
Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid
Rajya Sabha must be a chamber where national interests are upheld above partisan concerns: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.