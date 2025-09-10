Controversy Unfolds Over Sonia Gandhi's Electoral Roll Entry
A Delhi court is deciding on a plea alleging that Sonia Gandhi's name was added to the electoral rolls before obtaining Indian citizenship. Advocate Pavan Narang argues that she wasn't a citizen in 1980, questioning inconsistencies such as her name being deleted and re-added in subsequent years.
A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a plea that questions Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in electoral rolls three years prior to her acquiring Indian citizenship. The plea, filed by complainant Vikas Tripath, seeks action against Gandhi.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia stated, "I am reserving the order," as senior advocate Pavan Narang highlighted the primary issue: Gandhi's addition as a New Delhi voter in January 1980 despite her not being an Indian citizen. Narang underlined that citizenship and residency requirements need fulfillment before being listed on electoral rolls.
Narang pointed out that her name was deleted in 1982 for unclear reasons, alongside Sanjay Gandhi's posthumous removal. The election commission's subsequent re-entry of Gandhi in 1983, post-citizenship acquisition, raises questions of possible forgery. He is seeking police investigation via Section 175 (4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
