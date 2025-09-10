EU President Calls for Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared on Wednesday an intention to impose sanctions and suspend certain trades with Israel, a remarkable shift in her supportive stance towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The 27-nation European Union is split over how to handle the Israel-Palestine conflict, and it remains uncertain whether a consensus will emerge to implement the proposed measures.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen also announced the creation of a Palestine donor group next month focused on reconstructive efforts in Gaza. She highlighted the global conscience shock over the plight of children and families in Gaza, condemning the use of famine as a tool of war, and urged an end to hostilities, which received applause from EU lawmakers.

In response to escalating tensions, Von der Leyen's proposals include halting EU's executive financial support to Israel, maintaining assistance to Palestinian governance. This development follows Israel's intense military operations in Gaza City, prompting evacuations amid humanitarian crises, as efforts to negotiate a ceasefire remain stagnant.