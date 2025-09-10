Left Menu

INDIA Bloc's Potential to Challenge BJP: Aiyar's Vision for Electoral Success

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar argues that the INDIA bloc has the capacity to defeat the BJP in elections by uniting effectively. He spoke about the decline of democracy in India during the launch of Prem Shankar Jha's book, suggesting that if organized well, the coalition could halt this decline.

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has emphasized that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc holds significant potential to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming elections. Speaking at Jawahar Bhawan during a book launch, Aiyar stressed that effective unity within the bloc is crucial to counter the BJP's voting stronghold.

At the event, Aiyar pointed out that the BJP, in the last three general elections, secured only about one-third of the total votes. He highlighted that a majority of Indians never voted for the BJP, proposing that this indicates a potential advantage for the INDIA bloc to tap into, especially if they present a cohesive front against the ruling party.

While optimism exists regarding the alliance's prospects, Aiyar acknowledged internal challenges. He warned that factionalism might prevent non-BJP votes from consolidating, potentially impacting the bloc's success. However, he remains hopeful that political strategy could shift power dynamics, curbing the democratic decline he perceives under the current government.

