CPI(M) Condemns Violence: Urges Restoration of Peace in Nepal

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed deep anguish over deadly protests in Nepal, urging efforts to restore peace after the ouster of K P Sharma Oli. They highlighted youth grievances, corruption, and unemployment as protest triggers and urged safeguarding democratic values against royalist exploitation.

  India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday expressed deep concern about the loss of lives during ongoing protests in Nepal, emphasizing the need to protect democratic values. These protests follow the downfall of the K P Sharma Oli administration, urging a concerted effort for peace and normalcy.

In its statement, the CPI(M) particularly condemned the tragic death of Rajyalakshmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal. The party highlighted rampant corruption, mounting unemployment, and the social media ban as catalysts for the GenZ protests against the government's repeated failures.

The CPI(M) urged Nepal's youth and democratic forces to remain vigilant against any potential exploitation by royalists, advocating for democratic renewal over a return to feudal rule. Nepal's military has since imposed curfews to stem possible violence after anti-government demonstrations left the nation on edge.

