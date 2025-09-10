Controversy in Australian Politics: Sussan Ley Axes Senator Over Comments

In a significant political shake-up, Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley removed Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from the shadow ministry following controversial comments about Indian immigrants. Price, representing the Northern Territory in the Liberal party, sparked outrage among various communities and faced criticism from her peers and party leader Ley.

Despite mounting pressure, Price stood by her remarks, attributing migration issues to political dynamics and declining to back Ley's leadership. Ley, citing Price's inability to uphold the standards expected of a shadow minister, demanded her resignation, which Price later accepted.

This development comes amid heightened anti-immigration sentiments and reflects broader tensions within Australia's political landscape, particularly concerning immigration policies. As Ley moves forward, the incident underscores the fragile unity within the opposition as they navigate contentious national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)