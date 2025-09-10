Controversy in Australia: Senator Sacked Over Immigration Remarks
Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley dismissed Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from the shadow ministry following criticized remarks about Indian immigrants. Price, who refused to apologize, faced backlash from various sectors, including her party. The comments sparked broader discussions on immigration and community relations in Australia.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley dismissed a senator from her shadow ministry on Wednesday due to controversial comments about Indian immigrants and refusal to support her leadership. Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price of the Northern Territory was removed after targeting Indian immigrants during a radio appearance.
Price, a member of the centre-right Liberal party and holder of the defense industry and personnel portfolios, faced criticism for her remarks. Despite condemnation from Prime Minister Albanese, her party, and the Indian community, Price did not issue an apology, prompting Ley to seek her resignation for failing to meet the expected standards of a shadow minister.
Price, in her statement acknowledging Ley's decision, maintained she never intended to offend but to highlight immigration concerns. Her remarks arrived amid nationwide protests connecting immigration to economic pressures. Price further intimated that Indian immigrants' voting tendencies towards the Labor Party impacted their arrival rates, and voiced intentions to continue discussing immigration issues, even if it opposed Ley's leadership support.
ALSO READ
Tradition vs. Progress: The Ongoing Sabarimala Controversy
Controversy in Australian Politics: Sussan Ley Axes Senator Over Comments
Justice or Intimidation? Verdicts Stir Controversy in Pakistan
Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controversy
Controversy in Kashmir: MLA Detained Amid Hazratbal Emblem Row