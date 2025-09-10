Left Menu

Controversy in Australia: Senator Sacked Over Immigration Remarks

Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley dismissed Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from the shadow ministry following criticized remarks about Indian immigrants. Price, who refused to apologize, faced backlash from various sectors, including her party. The comments sparked broader discussions on immigration and community relations in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley dismissed a senator from her shadow ministry on Wednesday due to controversial comments about Indian immigrants and refusal to support her leadership. Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price of the Northern Territory was removed after targeting Indian immigrants during a radio appearance.

Price, a member of the centre-right Liberal party and holder of the defense industry and personnel portfolios, faced criticism for her remarks. Despite condemnation from Prime Minister Albanese, her party, and the Indian community, Price did not issue an apology, prompting Ley to seek her resignation for failing to meet the expected standards of a shadow minister.

Price, in her statement acknowledging Ley's decision, maintained she never intended to offend but to highlight immigration concerns. Her remarks arrived amid nationwide protests connecting immigration to economic pressures. Price further intimated that Indian immigrants' voting tendencies towards the Labor Party impacted their arrival rates, and voiced intentions to continue discussing immigration issues, even if it opposed Ley's leadership support.

