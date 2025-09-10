Left Menu

Controversial Comments Cost Shadow Cabinet Position

Sussan Ley, the Australian Opposition Leader, dismissed Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from her shadow ministry for making derogatory remarks about Indian immigrants. Despite calls for an apology from various quarters, Price stood by her comments, leading to her removal. Ley stressed the importance of adhering to high standards in the party.

10-09-2025
In a significant political upheaval, Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley ousted Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from her shadow ministry role. The dismissal follows Price's controversial comments targeting Indian immigrants, sparking widespread backlash from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Indian community.

Despite mounting pressure, Price refused to recant her statements, instead emphasizing her concerns over immigration levels. Ley cited Price's failure to maintain the high standards expected of a shadow minister as the reason for her departure, stressing that such remarks were unacceptable.

The incident comes amid nationwide tensions over immigration, with Price suggesting that Indian immigrants' support for the Labor Party was influencing these demographic shifts. Price, who switched to the Liberal party from the Nationals, remains unrepentant, defying calls to support Ley's leadership.

