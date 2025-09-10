Sebastien Lecornu Takes the Helm: Navigating France's Political Storm

In a pivotal moment for French politics, Sebastien Lecornu has assumed the role of Prime Minister, emphasizing the necessity for creativity in governance. As his governmental tenure begins, Lecornu highlights the importance of dialogue with opposition parties to drive successful policy changes.

His appointment follows the ousting of former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, as a result of deep divisions over budgetary policies. Lecornu, President Macron's fifth appointment to the role in under two years, inherits a nation grappling with widespread 'Block Everything' protests.

During the handover ceremony, Lecornu stressed the importance of substantive change. He committed to meeting with major political parties, unions, and the public to foster understanding and cooperation in the coming days.