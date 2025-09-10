Germany Backs Poland on NATO Article 4 Over Airspace Incursion

Germany has expressed its support for Poland's decision to invoke Article 4 of NATO's treaty following an incursion into Polish airspace by Russian drones. Warsaw reported the breach and stated that it had successfully neutralized any threats posed by the drones.

During an address to the Bundestag, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius underscored the severity of the situation, revealing that the drones were armed. This incident highlights escalating tensions in the region, with NATO allies rallying to address potential security threats.

The event marks a critical test of NATO's collective defense protocols, as member nations assess the implications of this airspace violation and prepare for further regional challenges.

