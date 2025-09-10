Trump Urges EU Tariffs on India, China to Pressure Russia
US President Donald Trump has urged the EU to impose up to 100% tariffs on India and China to pressure Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Despite recent positive exchanges, US-India relations have soured over increased tariffs and criticism of India's Russian oil purchases.
US President Donald Trump has called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and China. The request is part of a joint effort to intensify economic pressure on Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.
The extraordinary demand followed a meeting Trump joined virtually with senior US and EU officials to discuss strategies to increase the economic toll on Moscow. According to unnamed officials, Washington is prepared to match any EU tariffs on India and China.
Relations between the US and India have deteriorated as Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods and senior officials criticized India's procurement of Russian oil. India, defending its purchases, cites national interest and market dynamics. Trump's push for increased tariffs comes alongside attempts to end the Ukraine conflict.