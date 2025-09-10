Left Menu

Stranded in Worry: Nepalese Nationals in Delhi React to Protests Back Home

Nepalese nationals in Delhi express deep concern for their families amid escalating protests in Nepal. Restaurant owner Udita Khanal struggles with poor communication, fearing for relatives in Kathmandu. Protests, rooted in social media bans and government dissatisfaction, have led to curfews and heightened tensions in Nepal.

Nepalese nationals residing in Delhi are voicing their worries over the escalating protests in their homeland, Nepal. Many are finding it challenging to maintain communication with family members due to network issues exacerbated by the unrest.

Udita Khanal, who owns a Nepali restaurant in Delhi, highlighted her anxiety about her family in Kathmandu. Despite some family members being in relatively peaceful villages, the nationwide tension is palpable among the expatriates.

The situation intensified after student-led protests expanded into a broader movement critiquing the Nepali government, resulting in a curfew and resignation of K P Sharma Oli. The unrest stems from dissatisfaction over government actions and corruption allegations, leaving families worried and disconnected across borders.

