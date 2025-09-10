Left Menu

Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amidst NATO Alert

A significant escalation occurred in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as multiple Russian drones entered Polish airspace, marking the first such breach in a NATO country’s airspace. Poland, with NATO's assistance, shot down the drones, considering the act as aggression amidst heightened tensions in Eastern Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Poland reported an alarming breach of its airspace on Wednesday when multiple Russian drones intruded over several hours. NATO allies assisted in neutralizing the threat, which Poland described as an 'act of aggression' concurrent with a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Despite Russia's Defence Ministry denying intentional targeting of Poland, its ally Belarus acknowledged tracking drones that went off course, attributing it to jamming. European leaders, however, viewed the incursion as a deliberate escalation by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

This incursion marks the first occurrence of such scale in any NATO or EU country along the eastern front since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting NATO to convene discussions on this potential threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

