Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amidst NATO Alert

Poland reported an alarming breach of its airspace on Wednesday when multiple Russian drones intruded over several hours. NATO allies assisted in neutralizing the threat, which Poland described as an 'act of aggression' concurrent with a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Despite Russia's Defence Ministry denying intentional targeting of Poland, its ally Belarus acknowledged tracking drones that went off course, attributing it to jamming. European leaders, however, viewed the incursion as a deliberate escalation by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

This incursion marks the first occurrence of such scale in any NATO or EU country along the eastern front since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting NATO to convene discussions on this potential threat.

