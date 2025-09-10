Left Menu

Justice Fux Calls for Annulment in Bolsonaro Coup Case

Justice Luiz Fux of the Brazilian Supreme Court has urged the annulment of the case against former President Jair Bolsonaro, citing lack of jurisdiction by the panel. Despite Fux's call, Bolsonaro is likely to be convicted of plotting a coup. The case highlights political tensions post-2022 elections.

In a significant legal development, Justice Luiz Fux of the Brazilian Supreme Court called on Wednesday for the annulment of the case against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Fux argued that the five-judge panel lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

The case, involving allegations of plotting a coup, has already seen two judges cast votes for conviction. With the remaining judges appointed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the outcome seems poised against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro stands accused of multiple serious offenses including attempting to violently overthrow democracy. Fux's argument centers on jurisdictional issues, suggesting lower courts should hear the case given Bolsonaro's departure from office.

