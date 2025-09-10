Left Menu

Nepal in Turmoil: A Struggle for Democracy and Youthful Aspirations

Left parties express concern over Nepal's unrest, emphasizing the need to protect democratic and secular values. Amid youth protests against corruption and suppression, the ouster of PM K P Sharma Oli spurs demands for peace. Party leaders warn against exploitation by royalists or right-wing forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:49 IST
Nepal in Turmoil: A Struggle for Democracy and Youthful Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Left parties on Wednesday highlighted their deep concern over the escalating unrest in Nepal, underlining the importance of safeguarding democratic and secular values as enshrined in the Constitution. They cautioned against any attempts to reinstate the monarchy, emphasizing this as a critical juncture for Nepal's future.

Voicing anguish over violence and loss of life during ongoing protests, the CPI(M), CPI, and AIFB indicated a noticeable anger among the youth concerning corruption and restricted freedom of expression. They stressed the need for Nepal's communists to unify and strengthen their shared legacy of struggle.

In ending, the Left parties implored vigilance from Nepal's democratic forces against exploitation by royalists and reactionaries. They underscored the importance of addressing the grievances of the Nepali youth to prevent a relapse into authoritarian rule, focusing on the broader democratic cause.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Lottery Dilemma: The GST Impact

Kerala's Lottery Dilemma: The GST Impact

 India
2
Tech Surge: Oracle Propels Market to Record Highs

Tech Surge: Oracle Propels Market to Record Highs

 Global
3
In Reverence: Honoring a Brave Jawan of Siachen

In Reverence: Honoring a Brave Jawan of Siachen

 India
4
SEBI Revokes Registrations of 18 Investment Advisers

SEBI Revokes Registrations of 18 Investment Advisers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025