Nepal in Turmoil: A Struggle for Democracy and Youthful Aspirations

Left parties on Wednesday highlighted their deep concern over the escalating unrest in Nepal, underlining the importance of safeguarding democratic and secular values as enshrined in the Constitution. They cautioned against any attempts to reinstate the monarchy, emphasizing this as a critical juncture for Nepal's future.

Voicing anguish over violence and loss of life during ongoing protests, the CPI(M), CPI, and AIFB indicated a noticeable anger among the youth concerning corruption and restricted freedom of expression. They stressed the need for Nepal's communists to unify and strengthen their shared legacy of struggle.

In ending, the Left parties implored vigilance from Nepal's democratic forces against exploitation by royalists and reactionaries. They underscored the importance of addressing the grievances of the Nepali youth to prevent a relapse into authoritarian rule, focusing on the broader democratic cause.