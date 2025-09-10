BJP's Powerful Ganesha Rally: A Show of Strength in Maddur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday orchestrated a large-scale Lord Ganesha rally in Maddur, Mandya district, aiming to assert political influence and protest against recent violence during an idol immersion event.

The rally featured a grand Ganesha idol mounted on a lavishly adorned truck navigating through central Maddur, attracting prominent BJP figures such as state president B Y Vijayendra and Opposition leader R Ashoka alongside numerous party members.

Addressing supporters, Vijayendra called for a judicial probe into the Maddur incident and criticized government officials for their handling of the situation, urging the chief minister and home minister to visit the site of unrest.

