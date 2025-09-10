BJP's Powerful Ganesha Rally: A Show of Strength in Maddur
In a significant political move, the BJP organized a Lord Ganesha rally in Maddur as a response to a stone-pelting incident during a previous idol immersion procession. The rally highlighted demands for judicial inquiry and criticized local political leaders for their alleged role in communal unrest.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday orchestrated a large-scale Lord Ganesha rally in Maddur, Mandya district, aiming to assert political influence and protest against recent violence during an idol immersion event.
The rally featured a grand Ganesha idol mounted on a lavishly adorned truck navigating through central Maddur, attracting prominent BJP figures such as state president B Y Vijayendra and Opposition leader R Ashoka alongside numerous party members.
Addressing supporters, Vijayendra called for a judicial probe into the Maddur incident and criticized government officials for their handling of the situation, urging the chief minister and home minister to visit the site of unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
