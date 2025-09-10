Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace: A NATO Concern
Poland confirms Russian drones entering its airspace were deliberate, not accidental, as stated by Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. The incident during a Russian attack on western Ukraine highlights increased drone usage as a threat to NATO. Prime Minister Donald Tusk seeks stronger air defense from allies.
- Poland
In a decisive statement, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski asserted that the Russian drones infiltrating Polish airspace were not accidental incursions. These remarks came after Poland successfully shot down Russian drones during an assault on western Ukraine.
The incident underscores the escalating risk posed by drone technology, which Sikorski deems a significant threat to NATO's collective security.
In response, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made a fervent appeal to NATO allies, calling for enhanced air defense measures to safeguard Poland from future drone threats.
