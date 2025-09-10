BJP Gears Up for Modi's Manipur Visit Amidst Boycott Threat

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit to Manipur, at least 27 BJP MLAs participated in a discreet meeting at the party's state headquarters on Wednesday.

Among the attendees were former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata. Despite significant anticipation, the legislators refrained from commenting on the meeting's agenda.

According to a BJP statement, discussions led by State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi centered on the party's strategy and political updates. The meeting also coincided with a boycott announcement by the Coordination Committee (CORCOM), a coalition of militant groups.