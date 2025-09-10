BJP Gears Up for Modi's Manipur Visit Amidst Boycott Threat
A closed-door meeting was held by 27 BJP MLAs in Manipur to discuss strategies ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit. The meeting involved key political figures and addressed significant issues, including a threat of boycott by militant groups. The agenda remained undisclosed to the media.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit to Manipur, at least 27 BJP MLAs participated in a discreet meeting at the party's state headquarters on Wednesday.
Among the attendees were former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata. Despite significant anticipation, the legislators refrained from commenting on the meeting's agenda.
According to a BJP statement, discussions led by State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi centered on the party's strategy and political updates. The meeting also coincided with a boycott announcement by the Coordination Committee (CORCOM), a coalition of militant groups.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLAs
- Modi
- Manipur
- meeting
- political
- visit
- boycott
- strategies
- coordination committee
ALSO READ
Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions
Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links
Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA
EC Intensifies Scrutiny on Unrecognised Political Parties
Nepal’s Turmoil: Chaos to Order Amid Political Upheaval