Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Modi's Manipur Visit Amidst Boycott Threat

A closed-door meeting was held by 27 BJP MLAs in Manipur to discuss strategies ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit. The meeting involved key political figures and addressed significant issues, including a threat of boycott by militant groups. The agenda remained undisclosed to the media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:54 IST
BJP Gears Up for Modi's Manipur Visit Amidst Boycott Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit to Manipur, at least 27 BJP MLAs participated in a discreet meeting at the party's state headquarters on Wednesday.

Among the attendees were former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata. Despite significant anticipation, the legislators refrained from commenting on the meeting's agenda.

According to a BJP statement, discussions led by State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi centered on the party's strategy and political updates. The meeting also coincided with a boycott announcement by the Coordination Committee (CORCOM), a coalition of militant groups.

TRENDING

1
Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

 India
2
Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegations

Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegation...

 India
3
Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

 Global
4
Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice to Pawan Khera

Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025