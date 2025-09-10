Nepal in Crisis: Will the Federal Republic Survive the Turmoil?

The chaotic turbulence in Nepal has placed the nation on a precipice where major decisions must be made. Political analysts express concerns over the inability of the current constitutional framework to manage the crisis, threatening the fragile federal republic.

Widespread protests, driven in part by Gen Z's anger over a government ban on social media, have further destabilized the state. Following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid escalating violence, the Army has stepped in, but unrest persists despite prohibitory orders.

As political and military leaders deliberate potential paths forward, options include maintaining the current constitution, slightly modifying it to accommodate an interim government, or adopting a complete extra-constitutional approach. Yet, uncertainty prevails as powerful forces push against the democratic set-up.

