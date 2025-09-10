Nepal in Crisis: Will the Federal Republic Survive the Turmoil?
Amid political upheaval in Nepal, stakeholders face a critical choice: adhere to the existing Constitution, deviate slightly for an interim government, or consider an extra-constitutional approach. Ongoing violence, protests by Gen Z, and leadership voids create a complex scenario where the country's democratic future hangs in the balance.
- Country:
- India
The chaotic turbulence in Nepal has placed the nation on a precipice where major decisions must be made. Political analysts express concerns over the inability of the current constitutional framework to manage the crisis, threatening the fragile federal republic.
Widespread protests, driven in part by Gen Z's anger over a government ban on social media, have further destabilized the state. Following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid escalating violence, the Army has stepped in, but unrest persists despite prohibitory orders.
As political and military leaders deliberate potential paths forward, options include maintaining the current constitution, slightly modifying it to accommodate an interim government, or adopting a complete extra-constitutional approach. Yet, uncertainty prevails as powerful forces push against the democratic set-up.
(With inputs from agencies.)