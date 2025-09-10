Left Menu

Hopeful Resolution: India-US Trade Talks Seek to Heal Economic Tensions

Salman Khurshid remains hopeful amid distressing India-US trade talks, as both nations aim to normalise relations. Trump's recent positive remarks echo confidence in overcoming trade barriers, with PM Modi asserting the limitless potential of the partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:57 IST
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Salman Khurshid, former Indian Minister of External Affairs, voiced optimism regarding the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid described the interactions as 'very distressing' but expressed hope for a solution that could normalise relations.

His remarks follow a statement from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed enthusiasm for continuing negotiations to tackle trade barriers. Trump shared his anticipation of speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confident in reaching a 'successful conclusion' that benefits both nations.

Amidst these diplomatic efforts, PM Modi emphasized the special relationship between the two countries via social media, acknowledging the progress of the talks and looking forward to future discussions with Trump. However, new challenges arise for India due to increased U.S. tariffs on imports, linked to geopolitical tensions involving Russia.

